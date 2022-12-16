Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition comprises 2.2% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRO remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,322. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

