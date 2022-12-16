Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

ADMP stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.