Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,885 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

NYSE:IQV opened at $208.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

