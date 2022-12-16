Addenda Capital Inc. Has $110.92 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $110,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

