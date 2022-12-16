Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Middleby worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 9.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 10.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,278,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 91.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $133.74 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.