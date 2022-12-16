Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

