Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $86,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

