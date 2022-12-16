Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $5.40 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

