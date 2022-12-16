Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 29,796 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CGI by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,733 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

