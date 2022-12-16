Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

