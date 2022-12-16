Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,275 shares of company stock worth $15,961,165. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

