Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FISV opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

