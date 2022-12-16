Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FISV opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
