Addenda Capital Inc. Takes $4.93 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 103,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 175,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.