Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.62.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $591.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

