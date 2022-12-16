Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $328.71, but opened at $344.00. Adobe shares last traded at $353.28, with a volume of 71,813 shares traded.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

