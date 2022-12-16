Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $328.71, but opened at $344.00. Adobe shares last traded at $353.28, with a volume of 71,813 shares traded.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.19.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
