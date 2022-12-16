Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMS traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $86.67. 2,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

