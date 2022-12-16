Advisory Resource Group Acquires 1,509 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

About Trade Desk

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 9,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,339.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.