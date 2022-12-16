Advisory Resource Group Buys 250,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 303.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.09% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

GTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

