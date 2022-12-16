Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,296,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

