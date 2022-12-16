Advisory Resource Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

