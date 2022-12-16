Advisory Resource Group Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.15. 10,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

