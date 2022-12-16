Advisory Resource Group Invests $2.11 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,515. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

