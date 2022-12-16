Advisory Resource Group Purchases 334 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10,053.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. 49,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.