Advisory Resource Group Sells 731 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

