aelf (ELF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.57 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $73.11 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007724 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

