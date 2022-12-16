Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $24.59. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 471 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,121 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

