Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API opened at $3.75 on Friday. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Get Agora alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Agora by 267.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agora by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 361,898 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agora Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.