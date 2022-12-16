Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Agora Price Performance
Shares of API opened at $3.75 on Friday. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $397.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Agora by 267.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agora by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 361,898 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
