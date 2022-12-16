Aion (AION) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $222,964.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00117828 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00219388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00041827 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

