Aion Price Down 18.4% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Aion has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $427,293.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00117658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00216162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041675 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

