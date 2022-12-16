Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $104.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00074660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,909,106 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,518,680 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

