Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,907 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 11.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

