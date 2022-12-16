Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 12,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

