Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OROCF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allkem has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 21,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

