Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,333 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50.
Ambarella Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.
AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
