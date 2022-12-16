Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,333 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50.

Ambarella Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

