Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.
Ambarella Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
