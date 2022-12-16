Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $583,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

