Amir Cohen Sells 7,963 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Amir Cohen sold 1,659 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $6,486.69.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE stock remained flat at $4.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,118. The firm has a market cap of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
