Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $154,620.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 2,266,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,081. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

