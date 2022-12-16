ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf cut ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

