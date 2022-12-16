AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 542,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
