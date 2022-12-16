Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,611. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

