Analyzing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) & Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $484.14 million 5.04 -$167.87 million ($1.35) -11.16 Altimmune $4.41 million 116.71 -$97.09 million ($1.91) -5.48

Altimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 2 7 10 0 2.42 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.47, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 183.80%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Altimmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -42.49% -47.09% -34.23% Altimmune -2,618.74% -42.70% -38.92%

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Altimmune on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It's pipeline include, pimavanserin, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic, under phase 2 development for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor, under phase 1 development for treating schizophrenia and cognition in Alzheimer's. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

