Analyzing Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) and Its Competitors

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -8.09 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.49

Pear Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pear Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 251.12%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 103.16%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

