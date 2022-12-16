AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $814.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.