Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 635,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.
