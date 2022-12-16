Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

