Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 12,379 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

