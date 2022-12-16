Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

EFAV stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

