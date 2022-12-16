Andrea L. Wong Sells 527 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $17,053.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,421. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

