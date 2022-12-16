Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

