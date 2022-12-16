ApeCoin (APE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $151.00 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $151.00 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00021464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.75 or 0.05154262 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00484442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.52 or 0.28703402 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

